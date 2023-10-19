Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.31 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

