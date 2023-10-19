Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROV

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.