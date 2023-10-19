Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

