Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Zacks Research

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 98,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 232,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

