Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $421.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

