Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,263 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.