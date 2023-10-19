QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QCOM opened at $110.98 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.