QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. 2,158,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,880. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

