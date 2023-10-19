RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.