RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
