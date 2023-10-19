RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 9.2 %

ROLL opened at $222.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

