RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RE/MAX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of -181.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,533.08%.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,437 shares of company stock worth $866,086. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

