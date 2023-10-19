Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock remained flat at $49.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 575,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

