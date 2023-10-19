Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

