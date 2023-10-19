Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 803,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,525,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 66.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

