Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.17

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $154.02, with a volume of 74693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.38.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

