Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $44.59

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $45.70. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 2,416 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager acquired 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,667.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

