Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stella-Jones (SJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ) recently:

10/13/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Stella-Jones was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$73.00.

10/9/2023 – Stella-Jones was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

9/28/2023 – Stella-Jones was given a new C$82.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$71.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.68. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 12-month low of C$39.69 and a 12-month high of C$72.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.2305296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

