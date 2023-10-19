Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 8605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 367.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.