Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Kroger worth $46,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

