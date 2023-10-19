Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.34% of Range Resources worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,220,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Bank of America raised their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Report on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.