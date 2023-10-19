Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Kellanova worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,800 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,306 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

