Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F5 were worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

