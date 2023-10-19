Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $38.92 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Hubbell worth $38,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hubbell by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $289.93 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $209.96 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.