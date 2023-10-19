Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.99 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

