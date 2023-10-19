Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $48.37 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

