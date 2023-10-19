Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masimo were worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

