Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $469.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

