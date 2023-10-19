Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

UPS stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

