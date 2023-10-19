Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,226 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $626.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.93 and a 200-day moving average of $680.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.28 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

