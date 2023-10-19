Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,695 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.29 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

