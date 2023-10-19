Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 198 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,746.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6,104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,010.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,935.00 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

