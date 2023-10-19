Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,428 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of AECOM worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

ACM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

