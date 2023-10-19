Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 47,193 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $44,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.3 %

JCI stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.