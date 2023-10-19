Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 56,303 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of D opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

