Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $13,641,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,821,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83.0% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

