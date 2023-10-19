Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

