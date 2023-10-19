Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.