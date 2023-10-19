Reviewing BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BTCS and Galaxy Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BTCS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galaxy Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.96%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Galaxy Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Galaxy Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BTCS and Galaxy Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 9.84 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.57 Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Galaxy Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Galaxy Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies. It also manages third party capital across traditional asset classes. In addition, the company offers financial advisory services, such as general corporate, strategic, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and restructuring advisory services, as well as equity, debt, and project finance capital markets services to public and private clients. Further, it has partnership with third-party data center providers and hosts its proprietary bitcoin mining equipment for helping to secure the Bitcoin network. Additionally, the company manages various portfolio of private investments across the digital assets industry, such as traditionally structured companies, as well as in those building digital asset networks powered and capitalized by tokens. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.