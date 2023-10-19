Reviewing Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin -68.35% N/A -68.42% Rimini Street 1.00% -45.28% 8.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Nogin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.06 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.47 -$2.48 million $0.05 43.20

This table compares Nogin and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Risk and Volatility

Nogin has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nogin and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nogin presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.09%. Given Nogin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Nogin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

