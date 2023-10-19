Reviewing WNS (NYSE:WNS) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.22 billion 2.66 $137.31 million $2.67 25.73 FiscalNote $113.76 million 2.09 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -0.80

This table compares WNS and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 10.71% 21.61% 11.58% FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WNS and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00 FiscalNote 0 1 5 0 2.83

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.40%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 302.03%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than WNS.

Summary

WNS beats FiscalNote on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

