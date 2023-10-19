Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.55

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 550544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,048 shares of company stock worth $5,072,839. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

