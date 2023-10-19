Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 400550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

