Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 528,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after buying an additional 1,908,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

