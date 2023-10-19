Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.16-2.18 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 358,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

