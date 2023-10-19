Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

