RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

