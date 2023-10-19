RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

