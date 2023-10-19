RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.44.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
