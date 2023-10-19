RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $38.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 128,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.