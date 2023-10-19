Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

