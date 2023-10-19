RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Issues Earnings Results

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative net margin of 1,864.84% and a negative return on equity of 464.64%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile
