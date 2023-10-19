Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Root alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Root

Root Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Root stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour purchased 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,024.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Root by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Root by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.